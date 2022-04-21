20 drink or drug drivers caught in North East, blitz to resume

news, court-and-crime,

Police detected 20 drink or drug drivers on North East roads during an Easter safety blitz, with the operation to return ahead of Anzac Day. Officers ran the first phase of Operation Compass last weekend, and the scond part starts on Friday. Senior Sergeant Colin Provan said a total of 297 offences were detected, including 20 motorists caught driving under the influence. Only one serious crash occurred in the region and police were pleased with the overall behaviour of motorists. "Over 3500 preliminary breath tests were conducted," Senior Sergeant Provan said. "There were a few offences detected by a minority of road users, but road behaviour was generally good. "Anyone that's detected with drugs or alcohol in the system is a concern, but it was a small percentage." IN OTHER NEWS There was a large volume of traffic on the roads on Thursday and Friday last week, but a reduced amount at the end of Easter. Police believe many have stayed in the region for Anzac Day or plan to travel in the lead up to the day. Officers caught three drivers travelling above 140km/h on the Hume Highway during the operation. Bright Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the Alpine region was popular with tourists during holiday weekends. He urged caution as officers run the second phase of the blitz from Friday to Monday. "It's about reducing the incidence and severity of road trauma and poor road user behaviour," he said. "We'll be doing everything we can to try to prevent more lives being lost. "People can expect to see plenty of police on the roads and plenty of drug and alcohol testing. "We're just imploring people to drive safely and have patience as there will be an increase in traffic on the road." There has been a 13 per cent increase in the Victorian road toll this year and a 20 per cent increase in fatalities in NSW. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f1b0e83b-5b27-4039-9689-f541fff727c7.jpg/r0_171_2016_1310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg