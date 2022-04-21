news, local-news,

A COOKING program to help those traumatised by institutional care as children was the big loser after Wodonga councillors decided to alter a grants approval process. Councillor Olga Quilty succeeded in having community impact grants for social, economic, cultural and environmental purposes dealt with each individually, rather than as a group. Her 3-2 win at Tuesday night's meeting followed mayor Kev Poulton absenting himself due to a conflict. Eight applications were then dealt with individually after having previously been assessed by a council panel. That panel had approved five and rejected three and that breakdown remained the same apart from the cooking project. In that case, a recommendation to provide $3000 to the Rotary Club of Bellbridge to assist with nutrition and cooking skills for so-called Forgotten Australians was voted down 3-2. IN OTHER NEWS: Forgotten Australians is a term given to adults who grew up in institutions and out of home care and suffered from neglect and abuse. The project involved a dietitian providing tips on healthy eating and creating a pictorial cookbook to aid those with literacy and numeracy skills. Councillor Ron Mildren said he considered the program worthy but stressed it was something which council should not be funding because it was not part of the service delivery of the city. Organisations to receive $3000 were the Albury and District Historical Society, Albury Wodonga Creatives and the Murray Conservatorium, while the Friends of Willow Park scored $2500. The society's member and historian Bruce Pennay is to develop two YouTube video documentaries which will mark next year's 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railway in Wodonga. The creatives are adapting to stage The Happy Mask, a picture book by Border author Aimee Chan, the conservatorium is planning music wellbeing workshops and the friends are holding various events to promote land care. Myeloma Australia, Albury Wodonga Regional Foodshare and Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service failed after the panel advised against granting them funds for various reasons. The first two mentioned each sought $3000 to help clients, with Myeloma Australia urged to show a specific Wodonga need and Foodshare being ineligible because of previous support. The health service wanted $2500 for an Indigenous garden, but was urged to reapply because of a lack of supporting documentation.

