news, local-news,

The Personnel Group is now providing $15 and $25 vouchers to be used at Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare's community pantry, thanks to a new partnership. FoodShare vouchers are available from The Personnel Group's offices at 318 Urana Road, Lavington, 539-541 Kiewa Street, Albury, and the corner of Hume and Lawrence Streets, Wodonga. FoodShare's assistant manager Katrina Pawley said allowed the organisations to support more people. IN OTHER NEWS: "This collaboration is a wholistic approach to delivering support services to the community and by working together we can help achieve positive outcomes for those in need," she said. Anyone with a voucher has the choice between collecting a personalised food hamper packed by FoodShare's volunteers or visiting the FoodShare Shop at 81 Wigg Street in Wodonga to select their own groceries. The shop stocks fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy and protein, pantry staples, household items, frozen pre-prepared meals and pet food. The Personnel Group chief executive John Gibbons says the organisation was proud to embrace the FoodShare community pantry program. "FoodShare's vision and values definitely align with The Personnel Group's and we are proud to provide this important service for the wider Border community," he said. "Together, FoodShare and The Personnel Group have been making a positive difference in our community and this partnership is a natural and obvious fit." In February, FoodShare collaborated with Mind Australia, a service provider that connects residents to appropriate agencies and support services so individuals can receive the help they need. The three person Mental Health and Wellbeing Service team are operating out of FoodShare's Wigg Street premises, so they can connect quickly with clients and lessen barriers to access support. In January, Foodshare was among 13 food relief providers to receive a share of $1.67 million in Victorian government funding, but at Wodonga Council's Tuesday night meeting councillors decided not to award FoodShare a $3000 grant for their Community Pantry program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/608e2a49-eec2-4c7c-93a1-dd37bef63d07.jpg/r15_0_4027_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg