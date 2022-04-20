sport, local-sport,

A rising star of Australian golf has equalled the course record for women at Thurgoona Country Club Resort. Concord's Michelle Bang achieved the feat on successive days, firing four-under par rounds of 70 to win her 14-15 years age division at the inaugural Jack Newton Murray River Junior Masters. Thurgoona product and former world No. 12 Lindsey Wright had previously held the record by herself. "It's the first time we've ever been here (Albury-Wodonga), we've been trying to get events right across the state, we introduced an event in Wagga around 10 years ago and we will be back (here) for sure next year as the venue and facilities are fantastic," tournament and events manager Dale Hughes offered. Sadly, Jack Newton, who started his junior golf program in 1987, passed away last week. ALSO IN SPORT: Sophia Chau (11 and under), Casey Chandler (12-13) and Michelle Moon (16-17) also won, while Dean Richards, Rupert Toomey, Michael Li and Charlie Kerr won the boys events.

