Wangaratta country musician Jade Gibson has had a "dream" playing on stage at the Tamworth Country Music festival's Toyota Star Maker Award. Ms Gibson was one of 10 finalists to compete in the 42nd Grand Final concert on Tuesday night at the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival. Speaking directly to the crowd after singing, Ms Gibson said: "Thank you so much, it's so great to finally meet you, it's been a dream, have an amazing night." The top place was won by Newcastle country artist Max Jackson. Ms Gibson said previously, win or lose, just participating in the competition was a win. The competition has kickstarted the career of many of Australia's most successful country musicians. The 1997 Star Maker Winner, Lyn Bowtell, appeared on stage while the judges made their decision, to the delight of the audience. You can watch Ms Gibson's performance on the Tamworth Country Music Festival Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/c884f2d7-7c5b-47ae-9743-50acacd4250c.PNG/r3_0_1307_737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg