Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler is banking on a free run after Covid ruled him out of last week's home game against Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The former Williamstown best and fairest has played just the one game, against Wodonga Raiders on April 9. Days later Raiders revealed how badly impacted they were by Covid with nine senior players missing for the away game against Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday, where they were forced to forfeit reserve grade. "I was positive last week and came out of isolation today (Wednesday)," he revealed. "I was pretty disappointed and flat when I found out, heading into a big Easter game, in the end I sat at home with a crying baby for my Easter." Wheeler signed with the club almost two and a half years ago, but missed the 2020 season when it was wiped out by Covid. He then injured his foot playing in Darwin late that year, which forced him to miss last season. IN OTHER NEWS Wheeler will face Myrtleford on Saturday.

