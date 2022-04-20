news, local-news,

WARTIME journeys of more than 330,000 Australian men and women who volunteered to serve overseas in World War I are revealed in a major new family history project. Australian War Stories by Memories allows descendants to search for a loved one to get a free online memorial of their wartime experience. About 5 million Australians have a relative who served overseas during World War I. Launched this week, Australian War Stories by Memories is a collaboration between family memorial platform memories.com.au and media services company Mediality. Memories chief executive Tom Ainsworth said the heart of Australian War Stories was the commemoration of this extraordinary generation and the creation of a permanent memorial for each of them. "Every descendant of a World War I veteran can now very easily open the window on that special part of their family history," he said. "Each memorial contains historically-accurate details of the veterans' enlistment, embarkation and military unit." IN OTHER NEWS: Mediality chief executive Bruce Davidson said the core tenet in creating the 330,000 stories was respect for the legacy of the First ANZACs. "We have drawn on official military records and histories to anchor these stories in fact," he said. "We then bring the individual stories to life in a way which I believe will be a revelation to descendants and, indeed, all Australians." Australian War Stories has been launched in the lead-up to Anzac Day on Monday. Descendants can search for a loved one at australianwarstories.memories.com.au. The memorials are delivered via a link sent free-of-charge by email and mobile text.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/802e60f1-f998-49f1-9105-9763f0fa5d9c.jpg/r0_260_3000_1955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg