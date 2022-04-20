Support for Beechworth's Tolley family as boy critical after fire

news, court-and-crime,

Dozens of community members have rallied around a Beechworth family after a young boy was badly burnt in a house fire. The Tolley family's Old Chiltern Road rental property was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Jack Tolley, 12, had to be airlifted to hospital after waking up while on fire inside his bedroom. He was airlifted from Wangaratta to the Royal Children's Hospital hours after the incident with serious burns and placed in an induced coma. A spokeswoman for the hospital said he remained in a critical but stable condition on Wednesday. The family travelled down to Melbourne to be by Jack's side after the fire. IN OTHER NEWS Support has flowed for the family. They were left homeless by the ordeal. An online fundraiser has been launched for the family, with $8400 raised after just 15 hours after it was created. Included in the donations was one $1000 pledge from anonymous donors. Others had donated amounts of $500 and $300. The GoFundMe site aims to generate at least $25,000 for the Tolleys, who had rented the Old Chiltern Road Home for about three-and-a-half years. "The Tolley family from Beechworth experienced a terrible house fire that has hospitalised one of their children and significantly damaged their home," the organiser wrote on the site. "This fundraiser is to provide financial support to the family as they remain by their son's hospital bed. "Donations of all sizes are appreciated." Many people took to social media to express support for the family. More than 60 people had made donations by Wednesday afternoon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/53c6749c-c287-417f-87c6-7b3f8c72d037.jpg/r0_368_5513_3483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg