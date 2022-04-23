Personal letters capture the horror of war | Then and Now

community,

Cecil Denholm lived in William Street, Wodonga, from 1949 until his death in 1977. He worked as a technician and linesman and was awarded the Military Medal during WWI. During WWI newspapers printed letters, which the soldiers had written home, to give readers a firsthand look at events. Excerpts from the Bendigo Advertiser July 2, 1915. Private Cecil Denholm, writing to Mr. F. Cavagna, of the Bank of Victoria, Eaglehawk from "in the trenches, somewhere in Turkey" on 5th May, said:- "Just a few lines to let you know I'm all right so far. "You talk about the Australians! Their name will live in history for generations. "The Turks had been entrenched along the beach for four months. "The Australians landed the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Battalions last Sunday week. "There is no doubt war is encircled by tragedy. "We have a dressing station about 500 yards from our present firing line, and shrapnel, bullets and shells are flying all round us. "Dead are lying everywhere. "The chaps who were in the battle of Mons reckon it wasn't to be compared to the day we landed. "Our boys threw their equipment into the sea and charged the Turks with fixed bayonets. "Those Turks who were not killed or wounded got for their lives over the hills with our boys chasing them. We have them fairly hemmed in. "Another three months should see us in Constantinople if everything goes right. "I am sending this from our dugout in the hills by a chap who is wounded, and is going back to the base hospital. "Frank Pool's regiment, the 7th, was practically isolated, and I believe he was wounded. "Who should I see yesterday but 'Dutchie' Holland. He couldn't come out of his trench for snipers. "Our boys made a successful charge last night. Our corporal was alongside me last night when he got 'banked.' "And yet war has its humour. "Yesterday the General and another 'big head' were seeking shelter in our dugout. 'Red' Agar, one of our boys from Footscray, and a hard doer, yelled out to him, 'You're all right, boy: the wheelbarrows have stopped for a while'. "The snipers are 'dead nuts' on our officers. They are picking them off all day. Major Adams got wounded on the leg a few days ago. "My word, a chap will be lucky if he comes out of this without something happening. They are going day and night. You can't imagine it unless you were here."

