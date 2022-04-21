news, local-news,

KEITH Urban is set to feel the sunshine, shinin' down when he brings his latest world tour to Deniliquin this Summer. The five-time ARIA and four-time Grammy award-winning artist will play at the Deniliquin Festival site on December 10 for the first time since headlining the sold-out 2016 Deni Ute Muster. This is the only regional date locked in as Mr Urban brings his The Speed of Now world tour home to Australia, where he will perform songs from his tenth studio album. IN OTHER NEWS: He will also play his best-known hits One Too Many, The Fighter, Wasted Time, Blue Ain't Your Colour and Long Hot Summer, during a never-before-seen, state of the art production. Supporting Keith on his tour is the Australian alternative rock band Birds of Tokyo who are well known for their hit Lanterns which topped the ARIA Australian Singles Chart for nine weeks in 2013. Tour Dates include: The tour was scheduled to go ahead last year without a show in Deniliquin, however, surging cases of omicron across the country saw all shows postponed until December 2022. General public tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, April 28 and are available via this link.

