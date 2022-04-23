Welcome rainfall recorded across the Riverina | Weather Watch

community,

Recent heavy rain has occurred in the Mallee, Wimmera and Northern districts of Victoria this week. Many places had falls of 30 to 50mm in a 24-hour period, making this month the wettest April since 2014 at some places. Swan Hill recorded 48.2mm to Tuesday morning, April 19. There were only two wetter April days at Swan Hill in the past 138 years - 59.4mm in April 1889 and 54.6mm in 2014. Tatura received 43.2mm on the Tuesday morning - its wettest April day since the 45.5mm on April 12, 1948. The rain continued at most of these places during Tuesday. Swan Hill had a further 25mm up to 3pm. Swan Hill's monthly total now sits at 76mm - the seventh wettest April behind 1889, 1891, 1905, 1964, 1974, and 2014. The Riverina received much-needed rainfalls up to 30mm during the day and this rain gradually extended north to as far as Gilgandra. Cocos Keeling Island is currently experiencing its warmest April since 1998. It has also been remarkably dry at Cocos this year. The total rainfall to April 19 is only 228mm. This is the driest in 120 years of records to this date. Other very dry such periods for the first four months of the year were in 1906, 1952 and 1991. All three led to a very wet winter in the Albury-Wodonga region, with the heaviest rainfall during the month of June, which was unusually mild. Heavy to flood rains are anticipated during the second week of June and again just after mid-month. The year 1952 was very wet, which enhanced my interests in meteorology, even trying to predict the daily weather with the aid of four barometers. I still have got three of these in my possession, their sixth home to date. It has continued to be very hot at Daly Waters in the Carpentaria region of the Northern Territory. Tuesday's maximum temperature reached 38.6 degrees, four degrees above the April normal and looks set the break the record hottest April of 1900 when the mean maximum temperature was 37.7. The period from March to August 1900 was also very wet in the Albury-Wodonga region. Maximum temperatures fell dramatically once the rain arrived and this means we will no longer enjoy warm days of 26 degrees or more until next spring. Minimum temperatures will, however, continue the above normal trend on the majority of days up to the end of June.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/b3a30be5-65a6-4f6b-9fe8-bea48582a693.jpg/r0_249_5873_3567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg