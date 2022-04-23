comment, opinion,

We are being led by the nose to believe that political Utopia will be achieved by installing independent members in our parliaments. However, history does not support such an argument. Since federation, demonstrably, independents have been an impediment to good government. Undoubtedly, the two-party system, from time to time, has worked sluggishly and controversially. On balance, the wonderful country of Australia has flourished under a system that is now being taken to task. The two-party system has withstood contemporary challenges from the DLP and the Democrats. Now the Greens are on the scene. The current crop of candidates, running under an, at times, dubious independent banner, has been able to advance their cause with the utilisation of social media and simple folk speak. They have cobbled together a range of issues they believe will push the elector buttons. Never, never, will they sit at the table of government, even in a situation of a balance of power. They will never deliver a budget but forcibly they will spruik how tax should be spent. They will never be briefed on national security issues or influence long-term defence spending. They will never be the loop on the politics of international trade, which is the lifeblood of agriculture. History has provided a salient pro forma since federation. Henry Parkes was able to unite this country into one Federation and a nation without a bullet fired, unlike many global leaders. Many Australians today don't even know who Henry Parkes was, let alone the platform he built for the greatest country on earth to form. Henry Parkes had a vision of a country bigger than its parts. He believed in a bigger Australia, represented by each of its states and territories - one people united by a common goal. The dream lives on, but politics often gets in the way. Certainly, the two-party political machine in Australia has many Australian voters confused, disenfranchised and disaffected. The internal bickering between our two major parties has resulted in many voters losing trust and hope in the two parties who have led this country over the past 120-odd years. We are convicts by heritage and rules have never been our strong point, which is why we have turned the driest continent on earth into one of a few of the best places to live. But our history is important. In 1901, our first elected Prime Minister Edmund Barton ran as leader of the Protectionist Party. He won against the feisty Tasmanian George Reid, who was leader of the Free Traders. Barton secured 31 seats in the newly formed Federal Legislature and Reid won 28. The Labor Party won 14 seats. Independents picked up two seats. Barton secured a minority government with the support of the Labor Party. Anyone trotting out arguments of the unstable government of the Rudd, Gillard, Abbott and Turnbull years should take a look at history. The decade after Barton resulted in eight Prime Ministers in eight years, including Deakin (1903), Watson (1904), Reid (1905), Deakin (1905-1908), Fisher (1909), Deakin (1909) and Fisher again in 1910. The unstable political system was due to the three major parties - Protectionist, Free Trader and Labor all splitting the vote and needing to cobble together deals with minor parties to form government. In 1909, Alfred Deakin came up with a plan and instigated what is known as "the Fusion", which was a union between the Protectionists and the Free Traders. This marked the beginning of the two-party system and allowed for Australia's first majority government to be formed in 1909. It is the two major parties that have provided the nation, in peace and war, with a number of outstanding leaders across the aisle. Not one of them has been from a minor party, nor have they been independent.

