The Border Mail caught up with its Pub Test lineup to look back at another week on the election trail as the countdown continues to polling day on May 21. As we always do, we encourage you to join the conversation. More bipartisan effort on major issues, such as China's ambitions in the South Pacific, the lack of a treaty for the Indigenous population and the huge amount of refugees stuck in limbo is important to Joan Parker. She said good debate was lacking in parliament and suggested parties preferred to attack each other. "I get really upset at the constant knocking of either party on anything that the other side says. It's a 'whatever they say I'm against it type attitude'," she said. "I'd rather just hear what are you planning to do, rather than we think what they're planning to do is ridiculous. That bothers me and it's almost easy to just turn off. "They're supposed to be the best brains in the country, and there are some things that just need to be discussed and put out there for the good of the country." Both sides of government have left a lot to be desired for Mark Cottee. "At federal level, they're using same old arguments that don't really hold up under scrutiny. They're both the same as each other," he said. "I'm worried about this presidential-type election methodology. We're talking about the personalities of the leaders and we know that you can vote for a party and that leader can be out. "I haven't seen much around policy at local level, so it worries me more people will vote on party lines, which is not really democratic. "It's not what the policy is about, the argument ends up being more about just one-upmanship rather than a collaborative approach." Daniel Searle's biggest election issue is trust in politics and he is keen for the establishment of a federal anti-corruption commission. "I think, unfortunately, Scott Morrison and the Liberal Party have made it pretty clear that's not really a priority for them," he said. "That's pretty disappointing because that's something that's pretty important for me and I think for a lot of Australians. "I'm also disappointed that we're using transgender children to again try and divide society. "I would prefer if we were just treating them with the dignity and respect that they deserve and stop questioning their right to exist freely." Mr Searle has been frustrated by a lack of presence from Farrer candidates. Many political advertisements have already begun to get on Kim Monk's nerves. "I found it amusing that Messrs Morrison and Albanese stated they would take a break from campaigning over the four-day Easter break, but we didn't get a break from them," she said. "The United Australia Party's TV advertisements are already becoming annoying, and, for me, they seem to stretch the truth." Ms Monk said arguments between political parties took away from the messages trying to be said. And she's none the wiser on her vote in Farrer. "I've become bogged down with long-winded answers and wording which makes it harder to make an informed choice," Ms Monk said. Christine Stewart said the government had not learnt from the Royal Commission findings into aged care. There has been more COVID-19 deaths in residential in the first two months of 2022 than the whole of 2020. "Royal Commissions, which are hard fought for and expensive to conduct, show a true picture in time of where things are at in Australia, including the ongoing abuse and neglect many people experience in our communities," she said. "From January 1 to February 14 this year, 711 residents have lost their lives to COVID. In 2021 the figure was 282, in 2020 it was 685." Ms Stewart would like an inquiry into home care providers as proposed changes "will not meet the day-to-day needs of people" and they'll be in full-time care sooner. "This system is broken - can't keep staff, health professionals, service and equipment providers overcharging, high admin and case management fees defeat the purpose of what this program was designed to do, provide high quality care for people to stay in their homes as long as possible," she said Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

