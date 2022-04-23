Boarding school benefits

Over the past decade, more than half of all regional and rural schools recorded a slump in VCE results, triggering concerns about a widening gap between city and country students. Launching children into adulthood is not simply making sure they benefit from the best possible education, it is also vital to provide the environment and support systems to promote good mental health and life skills, building resilience, resourcefulness, and social confidence. Firbank Grammar School provides this environment and shares four more benefits to boarding school education. Firbank Grammar has access to well-motivated, high-calibre teaching professionals providing education is highly individualised, matching the needs and abilities of each student. Class groups are small and teaching staff are available for additional study, coaching and mentoring when needed. Graduates of boarding schools are more likely to achieve advanced degrees and enjoy faster career advancement than their peers (according to studies by The Association of Boarding Schools). Firbank Grammar School students have around-the-clock opportunities to foster essential life skills, interests, and hobbies in the company of other young people and well-trained staff. Every possible experience is on offer from hiking, camping, overseas trips, water and snow sports, diving, swimming, hobbies, and extra-academic tuition, all included in fees. This includes trips and hobby options, and opportunities to participate in sports. Children at boarding schools healthily grow their curiosity. They challenge themselves and learn the value of working towards clear goals. Firbank Grammar School attracts pupils from across Australia and overseas. In this diverse, close-knit and caring school community, students learn unrivalled levels of understanding and cooperation. Students often socialise and have fun outside the classroom. This includes trips home together at weekends. However, students are encouraged to maintain good connections with existing friends. This wonderfully nurturing and supportive environment for young people is why parents choose this path for their children. In many cases, young people reach greater heights in their education due to the motivation and support provided by their peers. Knowing your child is being nurtured and well-educated can be a huge relief to parents. The time spent together outside of school can become "quality time." Firbank Grammar aims to provide a "family" atmosphere ensuring students are comfortable and content. Houseparents provide an authentically empathetic and fun atmosphere.

Over the past decade, more than half of all regional and rural schools recorded a slump in VCE results, triggering concerns about a widening gap between city and country students. Launching children into adulthood is not simply making sure they benefit from the best possible education, it is also vital to provide the environment and support systems to promote good mental health and life skills, building resilience, resourcefulness, and social confidence.

Firbank Grammar School provides this environment and shares four more benefits to boarding school education.

FIRST-CLASS EDUCATION Firbank Grammar has access to well-motivated, high-calibre teaching professionals providing education is highly individualised, matching the needs and abilities of each student.

Class groups are small and teaching staff are available for additional study, coaching and mentoring when needed. Graduates of boarding schools are more likely to achieve advanced degrees and enjoy faster career advancement than their peers (according to studies by The Association of Boarding Schools). DEVELOPING LIFE SKILLS AND NATURAL ABILITIES Firbank Grammar School students have around-the-clock opportunities to foster essential life skills, interests, and hobbies in the company of other young people and well-trained staff. Every possible experience is on offer from hiking, camping, overseas trips, water and snow sports, diving, swimming, hobbies, and extra-academic tuition, all included in fees. This includes trips and hobby options, and opportunities to participate in sports. Children at boarding schools healthily grow their curiosity. They challenge themselves and learn the value of working towards clear goals. SOCIAL SKILLS

Firbank Grammar School attracts pupils from across Australia and overseas. In this diverse, close-knit and caring school community, students learn unrivalled levels of understanding and cooperation. Students often socialise and have fun outside the classroom. This includes trips home together at weekends. However, students are encouraged to maintain good connections with existing friends. This wonderfully nurturing and supportive environment for young people is why parents choose this path for their children. In many cases, young people reach greater heights in their education due to the motivation and support provided by their peers. FAMILY FEEL Knowing your child is being nurtured and well-educated can be a huge relief to parents. The time spent together outside of school can become "quality time."

Firbank Grammar aims to provide a "family" atmosphere ensuring students are comfortable and content. Houseparents provide an authentically empathetic and fun atmosphere.

