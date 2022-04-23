Anzac Day 2022: Find out where you can attend the Border and North East's Anzac Day services
ALBURY
5.30am Dawn Service at Monument Hill
9am Anzac Day March commences at Macauley Street, proceeding down Dean Street and finishing in Elizabeth Street
10am Service at Monument Hill
BALLDALE
11.30am March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Cenotaph, Charles Street
BARNAWARTHA
10am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial
BEECHWORTH
6am Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Town Hall Gardens
11am March commences from cnr Ford and Church Streets to Cenotaph
11.20am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph
BENALLA
6am Dawn Service in the memorial precinct in the Benalla Botanical Gardens
10.30am March will leave from the cnr of Bridge and Carrier Streets and finish at the memorial precinct in the Benalla Gardens
11am Cenotaph Service in the memorial precinct
BOREE CREEK
6am Dawn Service at War Memorial/Cenotaph in Tim Fischer Park
BRIGHT
5.45am Dawn Service at Mafeking Square, Ireland Street
10.30am March to the memorial
10.50am Mid-morning Service in Mafeking Square
BROCKLESBY
9.15am Ceremony conducted at the Brocklesby War Memorial. Morning tea provided in the hall following the service
BURRUMBUTTOCK
12 noon Service at Burrumbuttock Public Hall
CHILTERN
6am Dawn Service at War Memorial
11am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial
COROWA
6am Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Honour Avenue
10.30am March down Sanger Street
CORRYONG
5.30am Dawn Service
10.30am March and Service, meet at the newsagency
CUDGEWA
6am Dawn Service at the Cudgewa Cenotaph
CULCAIRN
9.50am Marchers gather at Culcairn Bus Terminal
10am March to Balfour Street Memorial
ESKDALE
10.30am March and Service, meet at the IGA for those marching or at the Cenotaph for 10.45am
HENTY
10am Marchers gather at Ivor Street between Sladen and Lyne Streets
10.30am March to Henty Memorial Park
11am Service and wreath laying at the Cenotaph
HOLBROOK
10.30am Gather on cnr of Hume and Albury Sts
10.45am March through Albury Street
11am Ceremony at Cenotaph, Ten Mile Creek Gardens
HOWLONG
6am Dawn Service
10.30am March to Howlong Cenotaph in Lowe Square
JINDERA
10.30am Service at Memorial Park, cnr Dight and Urana Streets.
KIEWA/TANGAMBALANGA
5.45am Dawn Service at Cenotaph
8.45am March commences from St Mark's Church, Huon-Kiewa Road, along Kiewa East Road to Cenotaph
9am Memorial Service and laying of wreath
MOUNT BEAUTY
6.45am Dawn Service at Centennial Park, Lakeside Avenue
10.45am March down Hollonds Street
11am Mid-morning service at the Mount Beauty Cenotaph, Lakeside Avenue
MULWALA
6am Dawn Service
10.30am March down Melbourne Street to Cenotaph
MYRTLEFORD
6am Dawn Service at Memorial Square, Clyde Street
10.45am March from the RSL sub-branch to the memorial
11am Mid-morning Service in Memorial Square
Refreshments at the Myrtleford RSL sub-branch in Smith Street will be served following the service. Gold coin donations for refreshments go to support widows and families of war veterans.
OAKLANDS
11am March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Cenotaph, cnr Milthorp and Hunter Streets. March from the old post office
RAND
11am March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Cenotaph/War Memorial
RUTHERGLEN
5.55am Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens
8.55am March commences from Jaspers Corner to Cenotaph
9am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens
TALLANGATTA
5am Dawn Service
10.30am March and Service, meet at the laundromat building
URANA
11am March from McKnight Park to Soldiers Memorial Hall for 11.15am Service
WAHGUNYAH
9.30am March commences from School of Arts Hall, Foord Street to Memorial Garden immediately followed by Commemorative Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Garden
WALLA WALLA
10am Assemble cnr of Short and Railway Streets
10.30am March down Commercial Street
10.45am Service and wreath laying in Bicentennial Park. A BBQ will follow the service.
WALWA
10am Service at the Walwa Memorial Hall Cenotaph
WANGARATTA
6am Dawn Service at Cenotaph
10.20am March participants assemble at RSL
10.40am March steps off
11am Service starts
WODONGA
5.45am Dawn Service
7am Breakfast at RSL Wodonga sub-branch
10.45am Memorial march from RSL to Woodland Grove via High Street
11am Memorial Service in Woodland Grove
12 noon Refreshments and traditional games at RSL Wodonga sub-branch
YACKANDANDAH
5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Gates
9.30am March commences from William Street to Memorial Gardens
10am Memorial Service and laying of wreath
