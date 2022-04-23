news, local-news,

ALBURY 5.30am Dawn Service at Monument Hill 9am Anzac Day March commences at Macauley Street, proceeding down Dean Street and finishing in Elizabeth Street 10am Service at Monument Hill BALLDALE 11.30am March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Cenotaph, Charles Street BARNAWARTHA 10am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial BEECHWORTH 6am Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Town Hall Gardens 11am March commences from cnr Ford and Church Streets to Cenotaph 11.20am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph BENALLA 6am Dawn Service in the memorial precinct in the Benalla Botanical Gardens 10.30am March will leave from the cnr of Bridge and Carrier Streets and finish at the memorial precinct in the Benalla Gardens 11am Cenotaph Service in the memorial precinct BOREE CREEK 6am Dawn Service at War Memorial/Cenotaph in Tim Fischer Park BRIGHT 5.45am Dawn Service at Mafeking Square, Ireland Street 10.30am March to the memorial 10.50am Mid-morning Service in Mafeking Square BROCKLESBY 9.15am Ceremony conducted at the Brocklesby War Memorial. Morning tea provided in the hall following the service BURRUMBUTTOCK 12 noon Service at Burrumbuttock Public Hall CHILTERN 6am Dawn Service at War Memorial 11am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial COROWA 6am Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Honour Avenue 10.30am March down Sanger Street CORRYONG 5.30am Dawn Service 10.30am March and Service, meet at the newsagency CUDGEWA 6am Dawn Service at the Cudgewa Cenotaph CULCAIRN 9.50am Marchers gather at Culcairn Bus Terminal 10am March to Balfour Street Memorial ESKDALE 10.30am March and Service, meet at the IGA for those marching or at the Cenotaph for 10.45am HENTY 10am Marchers gather at Ivor Street between Sladen and Lyne Streets 10.30am March to Henty Memorial Park 11am Service and wreath laying at the Cenotaph HOLBROOK 10.30am Gather on cnr of Hume and Albury Sts 10.45am March through Albury Street 11am Ceremony at Cenotaph, Ten Mile Creek Gardens HOWLONG 6am Dawn Service 10.30am March to Howlong Cenotaph in Lowe Square JINDERA 10.30am Service at Memorial Park, cnr Dight and Urana Streets. IN OTHER NEWS: KIEWA/TANGAMBALANGA 5.45am Dawn Service at Cenotaph 8.45am March commences from St Mark's Church, Huon-Kiewa Road, along Kiewa East Road to Cenotaph 9am Memorial Service and laying of wreath MOUNT BEAUTY 6.45am Dawn Service at Centennial Park, Lakeside Avenue 10.45am March down Hollonds Street 11am Mid-morning service at the Mount Beauty Cenotaph, Lakeside Avenue MULWALA 6am Dawn Service 10.30am March down Melbourne Street to Cenotaph MYRTLEFORD 6am Dawn Service at Memorial Square, Clyde Street 10.45am March from the RSL sub-branch to the memorial 11am Mid-morning Service in Memorial Square Refreshments at the Myrtleford RSL sub-branch in Smith Street will be served following the service. Gold coin donations for refreshments go to support widows and families of war veterans. OAKLANDS 11am March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Cenotaph, cnr Milthorp and Hunter Streets. March from the old post office RAND 11am March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at Cenotaph/War Memorial RUTHERGLEN 5.55am Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens 8.55am March commences from Jaspers Corner to Cenotaph 9am Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens TALLANGATTA 5am Dawn Service 10.30am March and Service, meet at the laundromat building URANA 11am March from McKnight Park to Soldiers Memorial Hall for 11.15am Service WAHGUNYAH 9.30am March commences from School of Arts Hall, Foord Street to Memorial Garden immediately followed by Commemorative Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Garden WALLA WALLA 10am Assemble cnr of Short and Railway Streets 10.30am March down Commercial Street 10.45am Service and wreath laying in Bicentennial Park. A BBQ will follow the service. WALWA 10am Service at the Walwa Memorial Hall Cenotaph WANGARATTA 6am Dawn Service at Cenotaph 10.20am March participants assemble at RSL 10.40am March steps off 11am Service starts WODONGA 5.45am Dawn Service 7am Breakfast at RSL Wodonga sub-branch 10.45am Memorial march from RSL to Woodland Grove via High Street 11am Memorial Service in Woodland Grove 12 noon Refreshments and traditional games at RSL Wodonga sub-branch YACKANDANDAH 5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Gates 9.30am March commences from William Street to Memorial Gardens 10am Memorial Service and laying of wreath

