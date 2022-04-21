news, local-news,

A Urana resident says the town's only grocery store burning down is a huge loss for the community, particularly older or vulnerable residents, who used the shop as a venue to interact with others. A fire completely destroyed Urana's Anna Street grocery store in the early hours of Monday morning, forcing residents to find other ways of getting food and supplies. Urana resident Carla Gooden said the fire was "absolutely devastating". "It's just really, really sad and a big loss for the town," she said. Ms Gooden works across the road from the supermarket site and said the street had been empty of people and cars since the fire. IN OTHER NEWS: She said many community members did their groceries in Urana, but they'd now lost that convenience with the next nearest supermarket a 30 minute drive away. "Most people are starting to go to Lockhart or most people don't want to travel, so they're calling family members, if they're coming down soon, to do a shop for them," she said. Ms Gooden said it was a huge hassle for the community, particularly elderly residents. "They cant just travel down, this was like their outing, they don't really go anywhere, so going to the supermarket was their outing for the day or the week even," she said. "So they're going to have to really think about what they're going to have to do." Owner of the Lockhart IGA Nick Mathews said he expected an uptake in deliveries to Urana after the fire. "One customer spoke about not being able to travel too far from home because she was a carer for family members," he said. "They moved into Urana because they had a supermarket there and doctors and a hospital and when they don't have that service of a supermarket, they were wondering what options did they have?" Mr Mathews, whose family also runs the Jindera, Springdale Heights and East Albury IGAs, said he empathised with the Ciccia family, who ran the Urana grocery store. "When our East Albury store was damaged by fire it took nine months dealing with the insurance initially," he said. "And then builders and tradies, they've got six months worth of work lined up most of them, it's not easy. "Hopefully they can get rebuilt as soon as possible for their own business and the Urana community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/1c8d5d19-bea5-49dc-af46-a4f47edd5f1d.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg