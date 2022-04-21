sport, local-sport,

The secret to reaching 200 A-grade games comes down to three things according to Ange DeMamiel- being committed, organised and loving your club. It's what has lead the Panthers' midcourt player to the milestone, which she will reach when Lavington takes on Wangaratta Rovers this weekend. "As a woman and having children, I think the secret is being organised," DeMamiel said. "A lot of women don't play after having kids because it can just be too hard. "I think as a mum, it's important to keep these connections and it's great to show your kids what hard work and commitment can bring. "I'm one of those people where if I commit to something, I want to do it well." Loyalty is also another attribute DeMamiel has in spades, having only ever been a Panther since arriving in Albury with her partner Adam in 2005 after he was recruited to play with Lavington's rugby league side. Kids Jed, 12, Zahli, 11, and Emmi, 9 have all grown up around the club, with the DeMamiels once juggling life with three children under three. There's not much that keeps Ange off the court and away from her beloved Panthers, returning to play just six weeks after giving birth to her second child Zahli. "That's an achievement within itself to have young kids and still play," she said. "I hope to be a positive role model for my kids and sport plays a major role in our lives as a family. "With my kids heavily involved in local swimming, football, basketball, cricket and athletics, we're grateful for the places that sport takes us and the lessons you learn from it." Adam and Jed play cricket for Lavington and are also both involved with the club's junior football. Her daughters are yet to take to the netball court, instead opting for basketball. "But in saying that, basketballers do make very good netballers," DeMamiel joked. Growing up in Forbes, DeMamiel first got a feel for the game at 11, going on to play for Bathurst and CSU at the University Games. Her first season in the Ovens and Murray League was spent under current Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House. Eight years later she claimed her first premiership as a Panther under coach and friend Aleisha Pendergast, with next year marking the club's 10 year reunion for that flag. DeMamiel has also been on the other side of a decider, feeling heartbreak in 2016. "They (premierships) don't come around often and they're a privilege to play in," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Every club has highs and lows and I think you need to roll with them and not switch clubs and think that the grass is greener on the other side. "It's about supporting each other. I'm pretty proud that I have just been at Lavi. "We haven't always been successful, but we stick together and keep working at it." While Linda Robinson is currently in her first year at the helm of the Panthers' A-grade side, her and DeMamiel go way back. "When I first came to Lavington I played with Linda," she said. "We have so many memories together. "She's such a knowledgeable player and coach and a calming influence. She brings out the best in all of us. "It's really cool to be coached by her." DeMamiel can be thanked for helping to lure Lavington's exciting new recruit Emily Stewart to the club this season, with the former Greater Western Sydney Fury player also her husband's cousin. "We're so lucky to have Em," DeMamiel said. "It's lovely to have family around at Lavi. "I've played with many legends of the game with the likes of Sarah Meredith, Sarah Senini and Emily Browne." Having recently turned 40, DeMamiel admitted she's used to being the "mature aged one" in the team, but it doesn't faze her. "I'm used to playing with girls sometimes half my age," she said. "I consider the girls to be my really good friends, so I suppose they keep me young." The road to 200 A-grade games has felt like a particularly long one for DeMamiel over the last two interrupted seasons, with the occasion originally set to have landed during the cancelled 2020 competition. Lockdowns and Covid restrictions last year meant she fell three games short of the feat. "I'm pretty excited to get this because for two years it didn't eventuate," she said. "It will be pretty special to play my 200th with good friends, teammates and our coach Linda. We really are a close-knit group." Sarah Meredith last year reached 300 club games as a Panther, while Sarah Senini bypassed 300 club games with Lavington before joining fellow Ovens and Murray League club Yarrawonga. Having put forward a best on court performance during the Panthers' recent win against the Pigeons, DeMamiel is showing no signs of slowing down. "I'm very lucky that I haven't had many injuries and have been lucky health-wise," she said. "We'll just see what happens."

