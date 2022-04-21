One killed, one critically injured in highway collision near Rennie

news, local-news,

A man has died and a woman is fighting for life after a two-car crash north of Mulwala on Thursday Emergency services were called to the Riverina Highway, at the intersection of Bull Plain Road at Rennie, about 9.30am. A white Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan collided with a white Mitsubishi ASX SUV near the southern side of the intersection. The Toyota sustained only minor damage, but the Mitsubishi was heavily impacted. The male SUV driver died at the scene and a female passenger in the rear was critically injured. She was flown to Canberra Hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were life-threatening. A man in the front passenger seat was transported by paramedics to Albury Base Hospital. Investigators spoke to the driver of the LandCruiser at the scene. He had been travelling in the South Australian registered vehicle with a woman. A spokesman said the pair were "assisting police with their enquiries". The man could be seen walking through the crash site with officers. It was unclear what caused the crash, which had left the three occupants of the smaller car trapped inside their vehicle before being cut out. A large number of emergency service workers attended, including police, firefighters, paramedics and members of the Corowa Rescue Squad. Roadworkers were also used to slow traffic through the crash scene. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury detectives could be seen examining the crash scene. A police spokesman said witnesses to the collision were being sought. The incident occurred as officers in both NSW and Victoria prepared to launch road safety operations for the Anzac Day weekend. Double demerit points will be enforced in NSW from Friday until the police operation concludes on Monday night. Highway patrol officers will be joined by general duty police and those from specialist units as part of the safety blitz. "Police continue to patrol metropolitan and regional areas, targeting high-risk behaviours, including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving," a spokesman said. A large number of Victorian police members will run a similar operation during the same period. North East officers caught 20 drink or drug drivers during last weekend's safety operation in the Wangaratta and Wodonga regions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/a1f1e929-6e1a-403d-9a59-a6cacb729b00.jpg/r0_303_4271_2716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg