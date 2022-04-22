news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 6 Holding a paramount position towards the top of a highly-regarded court, 66 Gunbower Close presents a rare offering within sought-after Doctors Point. Situated on an undulating 7.5 acres and backing onto crown land, privacy and quietness are assured along with breathtaking views. "This property will appeal to families of all sizes seeking a lifestyle property close to Albury," selling agent Nicholas Clark said. "It has great entertaining capacity with three alfresco areas and a separate studio perfect for guests." The main residence and guest house are positioned at the end of a 200-metre fully-sealed driveway. The main residence is cleverly designed, with the single-level floor plan playing host to two living zones, one providing quiet solitude, whilst the other maximises entertaining capacity. The formal lounge includes a combustion fireplace and takes advantage of the stunning views. The family area offers a northern orientation and features a pitched ceiling and seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the first alfresco space. The kitchen delivers a large pantry, Smeg appliances, stone benches, and dishwasher. A separate dining space also flows to the deck through French doors. Accommodation comprises four bedrooms and a study or fifth bedroom. The main bedroom is connected to the undercover deck through French doors, has a walk-in closet and an updated ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiling, double vanity with granite benches, hand-crafted Murray Pine cabinetry, separate toilet and double shower. The remaining bedrooms are serviced by the family bathroom and laundry, also comprising stone benches. Other conveniences include in-floor heating, a combustion fire with heat transfer to the dining area, and ducted cooling. The guest house is complete with a kitchenette with granite benches and full bathroom facilities. Entertaining options continue outside with a second alfresco space with heater and recessed barbecue area. The third alfresco space encompasses the pool area and partially-enclosed sitting space. The pool features waterfall, swim jets and spa and is set back from the home and street. Landscaped gardens and surrounds comprise cantilever decks and stainless-steel handrails, impressive rock retaining work and established natural vegetation. There's also a triple-bay shed with additional workshop bay mezzanine storage. "With potential to subdivide (STCA), you have future flexibility or simply enjoy the tranquil setting yourself," Nicholas said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/e16a7d4d-11d6-4623-bf11-3ad2b9480279.jpg/r0_28_1000_593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg