news, business,

Victorian businesses can hear from an award-winning businesswoman at a special event hosted by Business Wodonga at the Clubhouse Bar and Bistro on May 11. Natasha Callewaert, the owner of Quest Wodonga, will talk about her journey as a small business owner, and the challenges her team faced when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said the event was a chance to bring people together again for networking opportunities and to share experiences. "Business owners are still suffering from the stress of, firstly, the bushfires, and secondly ... the pandemic and the impact this had on them financially and emotionally," he said. "This is a way of trying to get them ... building their morale and ... also hear a story from someone who was as badly hit as anybody else." The event is funded under the Victorian government's Regional Industry Groups and Chambers of Commerce Program. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/35f559d0-9ebb-451e-8ca2-39c0167e29b2.jpg/r0_172_5568_3318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg