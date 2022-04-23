sport, local-sport,

Something has to give when Albury United and Cobram Roar clash at Jelbart Park on Sunday. Since losing in round one, both sides have gone on to win five games in a row. United have been scoring for fun, racking up 30 goals during that run, but it's now more than six hours since the Cobram defence was breached. They've kept clean sheets in their last four matches, including arguably the most impressive team performance of the season on Wednesday night. Roar dumped league leaders Boomers out of the FA Cup, winning 4-0 at Melrose Park and the margin would have been greater had it not been for a string of fine saves by Boomers goalkeeper Seb Turner. "I was overjoyed with the clean sheet," coach Vince Iannucci said. "That's what we're after. "If they don't score, they don't win, and it's the old adage; championships are won at the back. "We play 4-3-3 and we trust each other. That's all. "Don't play like you see on the television. We're in the AWFA competition, we're not at the Camp Nou. "It's the 10-yard balls that play the percentages, not the 30-yard balls. "If you're hitting balls like that all the time, you're not playing in this comp." ALSO IN SPORT: The addition of English centre-half Jack Smith has shored up a Cobram defence which leaked almost three goals per game last season, while Tarkyn Hyde's transformation from midfielder to goalkeeper is looking inspired. Midfield dynamo Jackson Temarkon is the fulcrum of the side, while Jack Dovey's presence in attack is complimented by the flair and goal threat of Anthony Corso. Iannucci's predecessor, Bill Puckett, meanwhile, now has the freedom to focus solely on playing. "It's so enjoyable," Puckett said. "You can see the camaraderie of the boys, we're all there to help each other. "We've gained a couple of players, the core group which has seen tough times over the last few years had kept going and it's now coming to fruition with the football we're playing." Corso scored one of the goals of the season on Wednesday night, wriggling past two defenders inside the box and lashing a wonderful shot into the far top corner. "He's playing like an import," Puckett smiled. "From the moment he stepped into the seniors, he just fitted and he's grown in confidence in his own ability. "That goal shows the level of belief he's playing with. "Boomers are top of the league so we wanted to show we could kick it with them and the next team above us are Albury United. "Let's show them what we can do. "We're not afraid of anyone." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/6fd1d98e-dc72-4b30-938a-e68f3114bbb2.jpg/r0_52_1800_1069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg