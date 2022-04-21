Wodonga worker fired after sending web messages about free trampoline

news, local-news,

A Wodonga car detailer who sent vile messages to a woman on Facebook after inquiring about a free trampoline has had his unfair dismissal claim rejected. David Patrick Thompson worked at Jacob Toyota until he was sacked on February 16 for serious misconduct. A woman had advertised a free trampoline on Facebook on Boxing Day, and Thompson asked if it was still available. The woman didn't respond until February 14, and Thomspon replied "u know u dumb just cause I'm a man f--- u stupid bitch (sic)". In a further message he again swore at the woman and called her a "stupid dumb slutty bitch". Thompson had been frustrated it had taken two months for the woman to reply, when another person he knew received a response in minutes. His employment at the car dealership was clearly visible on his profile, and the woman's partner made a complaint to the company. His employment was terminated as a result. The Fair Work Commission heard Thompson had already received a final warning about his behaviour, and had been warned any further breaches would lead to his dismissal. IN OTHER NEWS: He had argued the Facebook exchange occurred at home, outside of his working hours, and lodged an unfair dismissal claim. Sacked workers have 21 days to lodge such claims, but Thompson's application didn't reach the commission until March 17. Claims can be heard outside of that time if there are exceptional circumstances in the case. "Because I am not satisfied that there are exceptional circumstances, there is no basis for me to allow an extension of time," deputy president Ian Masson said in dismissing Thompson's application.

