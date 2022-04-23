Perfect weather conditions for fishing over Easter long weekend

sport, local-sport,

G'day, fishos. Hope Easter bunny found you and you ate too much chocolate, just like me. How good was the weather though? The timing was perfect, with rain arriving on Tuesday, just after the bulk of the Easter campers had everything all packed away safe, sound and dry. You didn't have to go too far west of Yarrawonga to find a few wet camps over the break though, with a mate posting photos of a very wet camp halfway through Easter, unfortunately. Sounds like there were a few fish caught around the traps, so let's have a look. Dartmouth (93.2 per cent): fished well from the limited reports we've had. Cade Dale managed a few on a couple of short "hit-outs" over the break. Cade did two sessions of about two hours each on two separate days and landed four trout on both occasions. The fish weren't huge, and were a mixture of both browns and rainbows, with most being caught flatlining and one coming in off five colours of lead line, so early signs are good for the Dart Cup, which is being held over part of the June long weekend, from Friday to Sunday, (10th 11th and 12th). Streams: fished well for most, with a lot of fishos reporting catching trout with well advanced roe, a definitive sign that spawning season isn't too far away. In fact, the Vic and NSW seasons both close at midnight on June 13, the Monday of that same June long weekend, only giving us about seven weeks left to get out and have a crack. It's been a great season so far and there's no reason to think things should slow down from here. Hume Dam (85.7 per cent): fished well for most over Easter, although, as reported last week, the reddies seem to be getting a little bit harder to find. There's still plenty being caught, but it's taking most fishos a bit longer to find those better fish, or maybe we've just been spoilt so much over the past couple of years we've forgotten what it was like to have to work for them. They're in a variety of depths, although the 10-metre mark is a pretty common starting point for those flicking or dangling a bait. There are quite a few yellas showing up too, with the old slow rolling black grubs around the trees or dropping a bait in front of their nose working well, and interestingly, there seems to be another year class of yellas around the 350mm to 400mm coming through, which is fantastic to see. Murray below Hume: fished ok for most, despite the water dropping, with lots of reports of smaller cod, enough legals to keep it interesting, and the odd big sucker. Bait fishos seemed to account for the bulk of fish, which is understandable. I wouldn't mind a dollar for every rod set in front of a camp over Easter. Lure fishos I've spoken to did ok but had to work for them. Best I heard of was a 1.160, taken on a big hard body, casting between the 12 mile and Albury. That's all I could get out of him, lol. Forecast is for the river to rise slightly over the next few days at least, which should be good. Blowering (96.2 per cent): also had some great fishing over the break, with some good bags of reddies, caught on both bait and lure, and a couple of metre plus cod being caught off the bank on yabbies. Murray Upstream of Hume: was a bit harder work, with most Easter camps reporting a few smaller fish, not in big numbers and not of any great size. I know of one crew who caught 12 in total over four days and only had a couple of legals amongst them. Interestingly, they picked up a few very small trout cod as well, fish of around 200mm, which is great news, as there's been no stockings up that way for a while and must be natural recruitment. I'm sure there would have been a camp or two that would have done better, but it was certainly a bit slower than normal. Mulwala: produced a lot of smaller cod again, and again produced enough larger fish to keep it interesting. Hard bodies are certainly popular, as are spinnerbaits during the day. Both are accounting for a lot of fish, as are bait fishos, but the bulk of those big suckers are being caught with swim baits and surface lures fished in the very early hours of the morning. One customer reported catching two over the metre mark, and two just under, in a session that went from 1am to 6am one morning last week! He added that it was one of the best sessions he's had, but that's good going in anyone's language! The Bidgee: has been going fantastic, as has Old Man Creek, which we mentioned last week. Lots of cod are being caught on spinnerbaits and off the top on surface lures. Send your fishing photos to 0475 953 605.

