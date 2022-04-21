sport, australian-rules-football,

Yarrawonga will host Carlton premiership player Glenn Manton prior to Saturday's blockbuster against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League. It's part of the Pigeons' drive to further promote discussion on mental health and well-being. As part of the program, Manton will work with juniors, from any sport, and then others during an evening session at the club's JC Lowe Oval on Friday. The junior clinic starts at 3pm, with the youth boys an hour and a half later, while the ladies round out the day from 6pm. Manton played 157 games for the Blues between 1995-2003, including the flag in his first year. He had earlier racked up 21 games at Essendon over three years from 1992. Since leaving the game, Manton has been an author, media personality, youth advocate and professional speaker. Manton will speak at the club's luncheon after building a reputation for his authenticity. Those interested in attending the luncheon can contact Ross at ross@hargrave.com.au or on 0357-432666 or Erin at erinrees4@gmail.com or 0412-199-334. Meanwhile on the field, Yarrawonga heads into the match undefeated after its two games, kicking late goals to snatch a six-point thriller against Lavington on Easter Sunday. The Pigeons and Saints have genuine top three claims and it's hard to believe it will be anything but another thriller. IN OTHER NEWS: "Myrtleford is tipped to be thereabouts and given how tight the competition is, I think early wins could tell the tale at the end of the year," Pigeons' on-baller Brayden Coburn suggested. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/baf1a392-12a4-46eb-9824-e54f54b77331.jpg/r0_117_2534_1549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg