Former AFL player Josh Clayton is banking on the extra time as he looks to overcome a hamstring complaint and face Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The former Brisbane Lions midfielder or half-forward was forced from the ground in the second half of last week's 110-point loss to Wangaratta. "It happened about a minute into the third quarter, I was a bit tight at half-time and it 'grabbed' a bit, so we thought it was better I sat out the rest of the match," he explained. "With the game on Monday, it will help me a bit, if it was a Saturday, I'd probably be in doubt. "It's also against Raiders, who are our biggest game of the year, so you should be able to get up for that one." Clayton has joined the Bulldogs full-time this season after finishing his state level career with North Melbourne last year. The 26-year-old passed 100 state games last season, while playing five as a part-time player at Wodonga. Given his class and experience, he will be a vital member as the club looks to snap a finals drought. The Bulldogs are coming off two heavy losses, by 48 and 110 points to grand final favourites Albury and Wangaratta respectively, but they now have a chance to settle. Still, Wodonga would have started strong favourites to finally end their losing streak against Raiders a fortnight ago, but the size of the loss to Wangaratta, in particular, and Raiders' gritty effort with nine senior players out due to Covid against Wangaratta Rovers has tipped the scales back to a tighter contest. If Wodonga has any genuine claims to a top five finish, it simply has to beat Raiders, who are expected to have at least some of those sidelined players back. Still on the hamstring front and Wodonga will be hoping coach Jordan Taylor can play his first game of the season. ALSO IN SPORT: If the experienced pair is unavailable, Raiders' odds will shorten as they chase an upset against their fiercest rivals.

