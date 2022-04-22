news, court-and-crime,

A Wagga man who punched a pub patron in the back of the head in a "cowardly" and unprovoked assault has avoided jail. Joseph Barry Connor, 22, of Kooringal, appeared for sentencing in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. According to a police statement of facts, Connor attended the Palm and Pawn Motor Inn and Tavern in North Wagga at about 9pm on February 12 to celebrate his engagement. The victim, who did not know Connor, also attended the venue to have a meal with several friends. The victim was seated with his back to the path between the bistro area and the men's toilets. Connor moved through the venue, yelling "I can fight any c--- in this pub" and then walked behind the victim. IN OTHER NEWS Without provocation, Connor punched the victim on the left side of his face from the rear and then immediately pushed him into the table. Connor was pushed away by a female and left the venue a short time later. The incident was captured on CCTV and Connor was identified by a Palm and Pawn staff member. The victim suffered a small laceration and redness to the cheek and and was conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution. In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd asked Connor's solicitor why his client should not be jailed. "He has no history of violence. This offence can only be described as stupidity ... alcohol was a factor and he has no memory of that night," the solicitor said. The solicitor went on to state that Connor was "shamed and embarrassed" by his offending. Speaking to The Daily Advertiser after the court hearing, the victim of the assault, who asked not to be named, said he was not happy with the sentence. "I was a victim of a senseless, cowardly and unprovoked act of violence," the victim said. "It was a traumatic experience for not only myself but most distressingly for my family, and friends who were present. "The footage of the attack speaks volumes of the values and character of the perpetrator." Magistrate Halburd said Connor had engaged in "disgraceful behaviour" but his rehabilitation would be best served in the community. "You actions were cowardly and they were criminal," Magistrate Halburd told Connor. Connor was sentenced to a nine-month intensive corrections order, 100 hours of community service and a six-month ban on entering any licensed venue or consuming drugs or alcohol.

