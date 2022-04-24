news, local-news,

Young farmers will be reminded that office work is just as valuable as paddock work at a business bootcamp coming to the North East this autumn. Agriculture Victoria will run the the free, two day Young Farmer Business Bootcamps to help farmers identify and manage risk and strategise for the future in Myrtleford, Mansfield and Tallangatta over the next few weeks. Meridian Agriculture farm business consultant Paul Blackshaw, who will be running the workshops, said he wanted to help farmers understand that getting out of the paddock and into the office was a legitimate way to spend time on their business. "Often people think if they're not there in a tractor or digging or doing fencing or shearing it's not valuable, but it is as valuable as those other things you do in your business," he said. "The boot camps are business focused, so a good farmer understand soils, plants, animals, water, all that sort of stuff, they are good at farming, but what we find is that the really good farmers also have a really good understanding of the business side of farming." Mr Blackshaw said the bootcamp would teach farmers financial literacy basic skills for business analysis. IN OTHER NEWS: "By understanding the business, it lets them be prepared for risks, it lets them be better prepared for drought for instance," he said. "But also in a situation where we are at the moment, where the seasons really good, where commodity prices are really good, so there's actually a fair bit of profit. It's about maximising the profit and being able to make the most of how you might spend those profits in the future. "But also what we want to try and attract people who are perhaps in a family farming situation where they mightn't even had had that much to do with the performance side of the business as yet." Dates and details: Regisrations are limited to 15 participants per business bootcamp. You can register your interest here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

