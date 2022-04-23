news, local-news,

FORMER Albury mayor Amanda Duncan-Strelec has thrown her hat into the ring to contest the seat of Farrer at the 11th hour ahead of next month's federal election. Running as an Independent, Ms Duncan-Strelec said she was fed up with the two mainstream political parties and wanted vastly better aged care and health care systems as well as a Commonwealth integrity commission. "What I hope to achieve in the very least is to make Farrer a marginal seat," she said. "I'm very angry about the treatment of the aged care sector. "We need a federal ICAC sooner rather than later, if not immediately. "I'm annoyed at the cost of health care and for those who can no longer afford it. "If they think we have a mental health crisis now it will be nothing compared with what's coming out of the pandemic; we have to be prepared for it. We need a purpose-built mental health hospital in Albury. "Mental health is going to be in dire straits and we're in need of quality services." Having spent 16 years on Albury Council from 1991 and serving as the city's first female mayor in 1995, Ms Duncan-Strelec has had tilts at both state and federal politics. She was an Independent candidate in the NSW Legislative Assembly for Albury in1995 and in the House of Representatives for Farrer in 1998. Albury-born-and-bred Ms Duncan-Strelec said the convoluted process to run as an Independent candidate frustrated her further. "Both parties didn't make it easy to run as an Independent," Ms Duncan-Strelec said. "The whole process was designed to discourage Independents from running. "All that did was make me angrier; it's subterfuge and manipulation." Friday's ballot draw in Albury listed Ms Duncan-Strelec among eight candidates to contest the seat in the federal election on May 21. The candidates will appear on the Farrer ballot paper in the following order: Eli Davern (The Greens NSW), Sussan Ley (Liberal Party of Australia, NSW Division), Amanda Duncan-Strelec (Independent), Paul Britton (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party), Ian Christopher Roworth (Liberal Democrats Party), Richard Francis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Julie Ramos (United Australia Party) and Darren Cameron (Australian Labor Party NSW Branch). The Australian Electoral Commission formally announced candidates and determined the order on ballot papers throughout Australia yesterday at noon. The Greens candidate and Albury Young Citizen of the Year, Mr Davern, said drawing first on the ballot paper was a good signal for his campaign. "It's a nice boost this early in the campaign," he said. "I'm really excited to be running and I'll stand up for intelligent climate action and speaking up for our most vulnerable." The member for Farrer, Ms Ley, said the ballot order had little impact on how people voted. Ms Ley said the government had worked hard over the last term and she looked forward to an energetic campaign. "I believe I've hit the ground running," she said. Labor candidate Darren Cameron said he would campaign for a Commonwealth integrity commission and more economic opportunities in the food and fibre sectors. "We're sticking with our core issues including getting a federal ICAC with real teeth," he said.

