YOUR SAY: Government's funding priorities remain misplaced

Health services, aged care, strategic infrastructure, research and development climate investment, manufacturing, youth and educational support, defence and Integrity are key issues of concern. Strategic priorities have been forgotten when funding is directed to entertainment over crucial infrastructure such as the Mulwala/Yarrawonga bridge and our Border hospital services. Victorians, particularly, are suffering from inadequate health services as NSW carries the region's health load. Chris McGorlick's (The Border Mail, April 20) mention of backyard gardens providing abundance - and sharing of produce - reminds me of childhood days. It is a sad commentary that future development applications do not provide for such space as multiple developments are approved, demolishing the single dwelling on blocks. Barely space for shade trees, our suburbs will require more thought to provide green spaces. When we think of banana republics and authoritarian nations, regardless of their size, the first thing that comes to mind is their secretive nature and their handling of the country's money as if it is their own. Both of these traits we condemn as not democratic. The present LNP government has shown that it is moving down these paths. Its secretive nature can be seen in not telling us how it came to decisions and who was advising. Think of Australian Border Force officers who can force people to hand over their phones and passcodes to allow a phone search. They do this without any explanation.Think of the attempt to have the Future Fund not tell us who it had invested with and how much. Think of the 2017 report by the Liberty Victoria Rights Advocacy Project titled Playing God; The Immigration Ministers Unrestrained Power, which found there were at least 20 non-delegable, non-reviewable and non-compellable personal powers available to ministers responsible for the Migration Act, up from just three in 1989. The government is using Australians' money as if it is its own by increasing the number of discretionary grants. This means it is not a transparent process based on need, but rather how the government can get more political bang and retain power. This is pork barrelling like that seen in the sports grants and car park grant rorts. Think of the Safer Communities Fund, where Peter Dutton authorised two grants that did not meet the criteria.

