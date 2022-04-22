sport, local-sport,

The honour of playing on Anzac Day is not lost on netballers Ellie Ainsworth and Brooke Cannon. This will be the first time Ainsworth has played for Wodonga's A-grade in the annual clash with rivals Wodonga Raiders. Cannon, meanwhile, knows exactly what the Albury v North Albury fixture is all about, although this time the former Tiger will be on the other side of the argument having joined the Hoppers for 2022. "I've always played on Anzac Day and it's got that extra feel about it," Cannon said. "If you come across with a win on Anzac Day, it's that extra bit special to normal. "You have that extra level of respect and you're grateful to be able to play on a day like that. "We have our minute's silence at 12pm before anyone plays, so you feel it across the ground. "It's an amazing experience." Ainsworth can't wait to take the court at Birallee Park. "It's a bit daunting but really exciting to get the privilege to play on Anzac Day," she said. "It's a big honour that we get to do every year. "We all love the Wodonga rivalry but it does definitely have a different feel to it." Cannon's experience will be crucial for a young North Albury side this season. "I'm 30 this year and by far the oldest in the team," she smiled. "It's really good to work with the younger girls. "They adapt so easily, they're eager to learn and they love being out on the court. "Sometimes, when you've been playing for too long, you can lose that love so to play with young girls who are that eager, it's great." ALSO IN SPORT: The boot's on the other foot for Ainsworth as one of the younger members of a Bulldogs side now being coached by Bianca Mann. "I love Bianca," Ainsworth said. "She's been my coach for the past five years so I know what she's like and she's been absolutely amazing so far. "We're privileged to have her in the leading role this year. "She understands each individual player, she knows everyone's strengths and weaknesses on and off the court and she plays to that. "We're showing very promising signs and I'm so excited to come up against Raiders."

