As a teenager, Angela Lindegreen suffered from low self-esteem and body issues. After a divorce and being a newly single mother to two young children, she knew something had to shift. She started on her own self-love journey, where Bloom Within was created. Running out of her home office in Albury, Mrs Lindegreen is an empowerment coach for young girls and has just opened up a retreat for connection, friendships and self-love. The business focuses on tweens, teens and women to help overcome difficult lessons earlier on in their life that perhaps they wouldn't learn otherwise. "When I was growing up, it wasn't cool to love yourself, and I went through most of my early years second-guessing who I am; I didn't have any skills to navigate life, and it was a struggle to love myself and be loved in return," Mrs Lindegreen said. "I wanted to pass knowledge on to young girls that I didn't receive. "I feel by starting now we have the power to change generations and stop cycles of negativity and body hate." Mrs Lindegreen runs most of her programs weekly throughout the school term. Her programs are designed so that girls walk away having more confidence and the ability to express their feelings more freely. Her passion is around anxiety, navigating friendships and expressing emotions. "I want to guide girls to open their eyes to see their true potential," she said. With Bloom Within naturally unfolding over the years and the success of her business, she is now working closely with girls at Albury's Retro Lane Cafe. She hopes someday to be able to employ another mentor to help with the program. Cleo Bright, 12, has been a client of Mrs Lindegreen for the last four years. "When I entered my first session, I was scared and didn't know anyone," Cleo said. "At the end of it, I made so many friends, and I couldn't wait to return; Angela is kind and easy to speak to." Finding the program through word of mouth, her mother Melissa Bright said the course had helped her relationship with her daughter. "Watching Cleo from when she started to now has been beautiful," she said. "Every girl needs this," "Angela is unique, and it's brilliant to see her guiding these young girls, especially through different courses. It's wonderful they can soundboard off one another." Program enrolment is starting this week with as few as eight girls per session. "The self-love retreats were created so that the girls have an end goal; they can work through each program at their own pace and then once they get to the retreat," Mrs Lindegreen said. "It's to celebrate them." To find more information about what's on offer, head to her website bloomwithin.com.au.

