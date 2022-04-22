news, local-news,

A clearing sale will be held Saturday and Sunday at an Albury gallery, after the photographer, whose vision it was to create the space, passed away. Dirk Wallace fulfilled his dream to create the Turk's Head gallery on Wodonga Place, but late last year he died from cancer. Mr Wallace's partner Brenda Kausche said the gallery was hosting a clearing sale so it could close down. "I'm feeling sad, because it (the gallery) was his dream," she said. "I'm happy that he actually got to actualise his dream, because not many of us get to do that and I think it's sad for many photographers in the community and anyone who knew him, but unfortnuately no one can replace Dirk." The gallery was established to bring the photography community together, create a space for artists to exhibit their work and provide opportunities for people to learn and develop their skills. IN OTHER NEWS: The clearing sale will sell left over cameras, photographic equipment, fine art papers, books magazines, televisions, furniture, dark room equipment, enlargers, professional lighting kits and many other things. Ms Kausche said there was a whole range of things that had been collected for the gallery. "Dirk was an enabler and he got a lot of people on board with his dream," she said. "So a lot of people who were like minded in the community donated so many goods, from cameras to equipment to books, so we're very thankful for that. "Dirk and I were very thankful that so many people were able to contribute and it made this place a home and that's why it's doubly sad it's closing, but no one can do the fine art printing that Dirk did and carry on." Ms Kausche said the closing of the gallery would leave a huge hole in the community. "But hopefully Dirks legacy and inspiration of living your dreams will inspire someone to do something similar," she said. Mr Wallace's friend in the industry Sean Davey said the gallery showed Mr Wallace's passion for photography. "I don't really feel that sad because he did it, he got it up and running," he said. "I'm sad that he passed away, but in terms of the gallery I'm not nostalgic about trying to keep something going that was someones passion, because I know what it's like and it takes someone to live it, to breathe it. "So I'm actually really happy that he did, because it's done and that's what he wanted to do and at the end of the day, once something's over I don't think things need to last forever." The gallery clearing sale will be from 10am to 2pm at 317 Wodonga Place.

