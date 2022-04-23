news, local-news,

Action group Better Benalla Rail has demanded it have more direct involvement in planning for a redevelopment of the North East town's train station. The Australian Rail Track Corporation has continued to progress with the Inland Rail project to allow double-stacked freight trains a safe passage through Benalla. Concept plans have been presented for new works, with the community asked to provide feedback on whether an overpass or underpass would be a more suitable option. Better Benalla Rail chairperson Suzie Pearce said the group had met with Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes to request it had a voice at the table when the Department of Transport, VicTrack and the ARTC prepares its revised plan. Ms Pearce said an obvious omission from the latest plans was access to either platform from the north. "Better Benalla Rail looks forward to the ongoing support of Minster Symes and future discussion with Department of Transport and ARTC on behalf of the Benalla community," Ms Pearce said. "Having grown up in Benalla, Minister Symes well knows the issues at our station and with the passenger rail service. "A voice at the table is vital if a workable and functional station precinct design is to be created." ARTC Victoria projects general manager Ed Walker said key stakeholders met regularly with Better Benalla Rail and were open to future discussions. "During our last round of consultation for the Inland Rail project in Benalla, the community told us improved connectivity to the station precinct was a priority as part of any station modifications," Mr Walker said. "To incorporate this feedback, we have updated our existing concept visual model to include an extended pedestrian connection across the station precinct. "We found there is clear support from Benalla locals for modifications, which includes realigning a portion of track at the station. "We were pleased to confirm the progression of a realignment option following consultation last year, where we presented concept visual models displaying a track realignment, and now we're looking to refine this option." Former Benalla mayor Danny Claridge told The Border Mail last year it would be "fraught with danger" for the ARTC to overlook council and community's wishes for a track realignment. The ARTC will open a Benalla shopfront from April 26 at 53 Carrier Street on Tuesdays between 2pm and 6pm and Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm to allow the community to share its views or have any questions about the project answered. Appointments can also be booked by phone on 1800 732 761 or by email at victoriaprojects@artc.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/f777f37e-0a46-4c78-9b83-ad61bfc8c0f6.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg