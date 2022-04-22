sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta's Mark Anderson says the club's enormous depth is behind the club's stunning start in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Pies have won their first three games by an average of 95 points against finals contenders. "We're lucky that we've got a lot of depth now, so if you find yourself doing the wrong thing or taking the easy route, there's always someone behind you trying to get your spot," he revealed. ALSO IN SPORT: Wangaratta will host its last night game (5pm) against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday night. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/34018b5e-28e1-4659-a1ed-0eb18defe719.jpg/r0_210_4135_2546_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg