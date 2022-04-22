sport, australian-rules-football,

Adam Schneider expects a few mind games when he goes head-to-head with Daryn Cresswell on Saturday night. Lavington coach Schneider played with Cresswell for the Sydney Swans and now faces the Wangaratta Rovers mentor for the first time in the Ovens and Murray. "They're coming off a really good win (against Wodonga Raiders) last weekend and I'm going head-to-head with Daryn Cresswell, who's an ex team-mate of mine, which will be fun," Schneider said. "No doubt he'll try to play a couple of mind games and all that kind of stuff but it will be a good game. ALSO IN SPORT: "We've got to respect them. They're very quick and they've got some good players in their team. "Not many people have given us a chance in the first three weeks, the tipsters, and they probably won't again. "But we like that underdog tag and we've got a couple of plans try to execute on the weekend which hopefully get us the result we're after." First bounce at the Lavington Sports Ground is at 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/724b4948-3ed2-4b11-aefe-923bd0cb4110.jpg/r4_0_1677_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg