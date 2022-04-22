Nine political parties feature among 10 confirmed Indi candidates

news, local-news, Indi, Federal election, Ballot draw, Declaration of candidates

Incumbent Helen Haines is the only independent candidate among 10 nominations declared on Friday for the North East federal seat of Indi. Dr Haines will be listed second on the May 21 ballot paper following the Australian Electoral Commission draw conducted at St Patrick's hall, Wangaratta. Animal Justice Party candidate Angel Aleksov, one of four nominees not present, claimed top spot in the random draw, conducted by a blindfolded AEC official. Lachlan O'Connell (Derryn Hinch's Justice Party) placed third, followed by Stephen Williams (United Australia Party), Beth Stevens (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Benjamin Gilbert (Greens), Liz Fisher (National), Nadia David (Labor), Julian Fidge (Liberal Democrats) and Ross Lyman (Liberal). About 50 people attended the ballot draw, some wearing coloured shirts to indicate their support for Dr Haines (orange) or Ms David (red). The two draws, both done blindfolded, determined first the number given to each candidate, then the ballot paper order. Three children took up returning officer Jenny Essex's invitation for anyone present to turn the barrel before each draw. IN OTHER NEWS: First-time candidate Miss Stevens, of Benalla, loved witnessing the process. "I think this year more so than ever, it doesn't actually matter where you are on the draw, I think people are going to pay a bit more attention," she said. Ms David felt voter decisions would be more significant than ballot positions. "You just get what you get, you don't get upset," she said of her position. "It was just an amazing display of how Australian democracy should work, it was fair and it was friendly." Mr Williams, of Tawonga, said he had "never been political up to now" but had been prompted to run by "the madness of the last two years and the dead run-up by the federal government and the loss of freedom and rights". Yackandandah's Mr Gilbert, another debut candidate, has been a member of the North East Greens for five years. "I couldn't look my children in the eye and not run if I had the opportunity to," he said. Dr Haines was happy with her ballot position, which proved a similar result to the 2019 draw. "People are concerned about trust and honesty in politics, they're tired of being ripped off," she said. "There's a real concern around cost of living, cost of housing in particular, workforce and jobs. "People are always concerned about healthcare, especially people want a new hospital on the Border." Dr Fidge, a former Wangaratta councillor who has contested previous elections for the Australian Country Party, said he joined the Liberal Democrats "because they have a thoughtful platform of policies which I almost universally support". Issues of concern for him include vaccine mandates, reducing taxes and government spending, withdrawing the excise on fuel permanently and guaranteeing freedom of speech. Mr Lyman did not attend the ballot draw, owing to a clashing health forum in Wodonga, but told The Border Mail the election was "a clear choice with real consequences". "Each community has its own challenges, but I am certainly hearing key themes across the North East," he said. He listed investment in infrastructure, attracting more manufacturers to the region, supporting the agriculture sector and strengthening trade and tourism among his priorities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/bd4d8adf-a78a-415e-8662-2697c06f5b3a.jpg/r0_542_3853_2719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg