The league's biggest recruit says he will have to sit out another game in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Yarrawonga's former Carlton forward Michael Gibbons was set to debut at home against Myrtleford on Saturday after battling a lower leg complaint. He watched the club's thrilling Easter Sunday win over Lavington and told The Border Mail he would be available for the Saints. "Unfortunately I had a little setback during the week and will have another week out," he revealed. The match starts at 2pm.

