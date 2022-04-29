Vibrant, enjoyable, and skill-building activities, as well as customised programs, events, and outings, are all part of the Community Accessability's Programs and Activities service. The service aims to promote social needs of people with disabilities in Wodonga, Wangaratta, Shepparton and surrounding areas. Activities are varied and include cooking, ten-pin bowling, playing pool, swimming, bike riding, dining out, movies, day activities, ladies day and blokes night. "Participants join in fun competitions and receive rewards at the activities rewards night. It is all part of the fun and social inclusion the service promotes," Community Accessability activities officer Sarah Peters said. There is also a Group Activities service that provides a variety of enjoyable and social opportunities for people with disabilities through sports, games, dinners, and other social outings. "There are a variety of activities where individuals can achieve their personal goals in a fun and supported environment. Our activities allow participants to learn practical skills like budgeting and handling money to plan for grocery shopping for the cooking activity." The Activities and Programs service connects people with disabilities to their community and vice versa with local businesses like Wangaratta Ten Pin Bowling and Charlie's Burger Bar contributing to the cause. "Participants achieve personal goals and the service helps build a more inclusive community, both are important in contributing to the participant's physical, emotional, and mental well-being as well as a better community," Sharon said. "We encourage people with disabilities to participate in our Activities and Programs service, where they can make new friends, learn new things, and most importantly, have a lot of fun." The Community Accessability team is dedicated to supporting individuals and working with their families, partners, and the broader community to ensure people with disabilities have access to and partake in activities they find fulfilling. For more information email activities@communityaccessability.org.au or go to www.communityaccessability.org.au.

Fun is part of the program at Community Accessability

Connection: Playing pool is a popular group activity. Activities are designed to be fun, assist with skill building and promote social needs. Participants need an NDIS plan to be eligible for Activities and Programs. Picture: Supplied Vibrant, enjoyable, and skill-building activities, as well as customised programs, events, and outings, are all part of the Community Accessability's Programs and Activities service.

The service aims to promote social needs of people with disabilities in Wodonga, Wangaratta, Shepparton and surrounding areas.

Activities are varied and include cooking, ten-pin bowling, playing pool, swimming, bike riding, dining out, movies, day activities, ladies day and blokes night.

"Participants join in fun competitions and receive rewards at the activities rewards night. It is all part of the fun and social inclusion the service promotes," Community Accessability activities officer Sarah Peters said.

There is also a Group Activities service that provides a variety of enjoyable and social opportunities for people with disabilities through sports, games, dinners, and other social outings. Participants achieve personal goals and the service helps build a more inclusive community Community Accessability activities respite manager Sharon Gleeson "There are a variety of activities where individuals can achieve their personal goals in a fun and supported environment. Our activities allow participants to learn practical skills like budgeting and handling money to plan for grocery shopping for the cooking activity."

The Activities and Programs service connects people with disabilities to their community and vice versa with local businesses like Wangaratta Ten Pin Bowling and Charlie's Burger Bar contributing to the cause.

"Participants achieve personal goals and the service helps build a more inclusive community, both are important in contributing to the participant's physical, emotional, and mental well-being as well as a better community," Sharon said. "We encourage people with disabilities to participate in our Activities and Programs service, where they can make new friends, learn new things, and most importantly, have a lot of fun." The Community Accessability team is dedicated to supporting individuals and working with their families, partners, and the broader community to ensure people with disabilities have access to and partake in activities they find fulfilling. For more information email activities@communityaccessability.org.au or go to www.communityaccessability.org.au.