Fletcher Carroll says any talk of a move interstate can wait until the end of the season. The Albury midfield star's reputation continues to rise in the Ovens and Murray and that's as broad as he'll allow his horizons to get over the coming months. "Right now, I'm just focused on this year, doing my best to contribute to the team and hopefully win a grand final," Carroll said. "That's my focus. "That's for the future, at the end of the year, if I want to look into that, but at the moment I'm just focused on Albury, trying to play my best footy for the club and trying to get as many wins as we can. "I'm enjoying being back at Albury, it's my junior club, my home club. "I spent a few years in Melbourne but I'm glad to be back playing at Albury. "We've got a really tight group at the moment and a lot of young guys coming through which is really exciting." Carroll, 23, stepped up when his team needed him most during the Easter Saturday clash away to Corowa-Rutherglen. Missing five of their most experienced players, including co-coaches Anthony Miles and Luke Daly, the Tigers looked to others for leadership and didn't find Carroll wanting. He had 33 disposals for the day as Albury clung on to win by two points. ALSO IN SPORT: "It was pretty incredible to be honest," Carroll said. "I haven't played in a game with that much on the line, or that's been so close, for a while, so to get the four points in the end, the boys were absolutely pumped. "I know (coach for the day) Tom McGrath nearly had a heart attack in the box, the way the last five minutes was going, but super pumped for the boys to get the win, especially with a few of the boys and the two coaches out. "I think that said a fair bit about our group. "There was talk during the week that we had a few young boys coming in and weren't really sure how we were going to stand up against a Corowa side who have been playing pretty well so to come in and get the win, our group can look back at that later in the year and say 'that was a bloody good win for the club.'" Albury entertains North Albury at the Sportsground on Anzac Day, with the game starting at 2pm. "It's such a significant event on the Australian calendar," Carroll said. "To be able to represent our club on such an important day, to go out there and play with a group of blokes that mean a lot to me, it's very significant and I can't wait to get out there. "I'll keep putting the work in to give me an edge, mentally and physically."

