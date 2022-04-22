sport, australian-rules-football,

Brayden Coburn has become the second Yarrawonga player in a week to outline the destabilising impact of Covid during last year's Ovens and Murray Football League. Ryan Bruce told The Border Mail he failed to cope with the constant disruptions last year. "The last couple of years have been hard with the farm and Covid, it's been hard to get continuity and the will to play," Coburn revealed of 2021. "With the uncertainty, a few of the boys, including myself, didn't really get that fit because you never knew what was going to happen." The honesty from the pair has given an insight into why the Pigeons struggled last year, winning just three of 13 games. It also throws up how much can be read into last year's form line, given some clubs, like unbeaten Albury, obviously coped with the situation better than a Yarrawonga. Bruce played his best game in years against Wodonga Raiders in round one, while Coburn racked up 25-plus possessions in a classy Easter Sunday display against Lavington, adding even more weight to the theory that last year's form is now unrelated. If the likes of 24-year-old Coburn and 22-year-old Bruce keep performing like they have in the opening rounds, there's absolutely no reason why the Pigeons can't finish in the top three, given their batch of top-liners, including best and fairest Leigh Masters. "It's totally different from last year, we've got the prize recruits in 'Gibbo' (Michael Gibbons) and Leigh Williams, when he gets on the paddock, it brings the hunger to get fitter and get back in the finals that 'Yarra' has always prided itself on," he explained. Coburn has lost eight kilograms, a tremendous effort given his time's stretched between family farms in Strathmerton and Narrandera. "We had a rule where if you couldn't get to training, you had to show that you were doing something outside of footy," he remarked. "They were quite often 14-16 hour days on the header, so I would do some personal training early." IN OTHER NEWS: The Pigeons host Myrtleford on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/a8bab977-3d15-446f-8f77-24da5e05b672.jpg/r0_243_4790_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg