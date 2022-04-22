sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington captain Luke Garland says don't be fooled by ruck Tim Hanna's knockabout nature in the Ovens and Murray Football League. "He's such a laid-back character, honestly, nothing phases him, he's your typical country boy from Hay, he floats with the breeze," he explained. "But Hay has a rugby background and when you see Timma Hanna laying some big tackles, it becomes infectious. "There's been multiple tackles where he drops that shoulder, rugby style, and really irons out blokes. "He laid a massive one against Corowa (Rutherglen, in the first game), where the kid came off second best, unfortunately." At 198cms and around 100kgs, a hit from Hanna will have you looking twice. But it's not just his physicality which plays such a vital role with the Panthers, it's his continual improvement. "He competes like no other I reckon, big Timmy," midfielder Tom Hargreave offered. "Last year when he went down with a knee, geez, we missed him. "We really underestimated how important a ruck is to a footy side." And Garland agrees. "He would appear to be the most important player in the team because we struggled without him, you don't know how important he is until he's not there," he said. Hanna is only 25 and his skipper believes he's seen a noticeable difference in recent times. "He's taken his game to another level, not just as a ruck, but he pushes forward and takes marks in attack, he's added another string to his bow," Garland remarked. 'I reckon the last two months he's really upped his professionalism and work ethic, it's really been since he's been given the tick to come back and play after his knee injury." Hanna injured his posterior cruciate ligament during last year's shortened Covid season. "One of his biggest strengths is he will do the tap work and then when the ball hits the deck, he's the first one there tackling, he had the most tackles for us on the weekend, his second and thirds efforts (are outstanding)," Hargreave offered. Lavington faces a crucial home match against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday from 6pm. ALSO IN SPORT: The pair has a 1-2 win-loss record and while it's certainly not a season on the line game, it's particularly important for the Panthers, who haven't faced the Wangaratta juggernaut. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/3d7aa844-b295-4887-8869-fc11beff188f.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg