Wodonga Raiders are growing in confidence under the leadership of Marc Almond. The side emerged with huge credit from the Good Friday defeat to Wangaratta Rovers after having their list decimated by COVID in the days leading up to the game. And they face Wodonga Bulldogs on Anzac Day developing a fearlessness which Max Beattie believes will stand them in good stead. "'Almo' has backed me a lot, putting me in the midfield, which I didn't get a chance to do last year," Beattie reflected. "He's really put some confidence into me and into the whole team, to back ourselves. "You might be playing on a player who's got a bigger name than you but that's no reason you can't beat them." Raiders might have been undermanned but they certainly weren't overwhelmed by the Rovers. "It's the 'next man up' mentality," Beattie said. "I know we didn't win in the end but we put up a good fight for how many players we had out. "I was really proud of that performance. "It was good for the boys to get within 50 and in the second half, we nearly beat them. "'Almo', especially, was really proud of us. "He seemed chuffed after the game, which is always good to see and the confidence we had in the second half, that was probably the best footy we've played all year, which is pretty surprising given we had some of our better players out." Both sides head into Anzac Day still chasing their first win of the season.

