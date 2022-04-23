coronavirus,

As the week comes to a close more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). On Saturday NSW Health reported 437 new cases of COVID within the MLHD, made up of 344 positive rapid antigen tests and 93 positive PCR results. This is down slightly compared to Friday's reporting period which saw 449 new infections locally, and one death linked to the virus in Albury, with a man in his 70s passing away. "We send our condolences to his friends and loved ones," an MLHD spokesperson said yesterday. As of Friday there were 18 people with COVID in hospital across the MLHD, and two infected people in the ICU. Across the state 12,633 new COVID cases and 16 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. There are currently 1617 COVID patients in hospitals across NSW, with 60 infected people in ICU and 20 requiring ventilation. Of the 16 people who passed away with the virus, eight were men and eight were women. IN OTHER NEWS: "Five people were from northern Sydney, three people were from the state's Mid Coast, two people were from the Lake Macquarie area, two people were from south-western Sydney, one person was from Sydney's Northern Beaches, one person was from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, one person was from the Blue Mountains, and one person was from the South Coast," a NSW Health spokesperson said. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,686." NSW Health is urging everyone to be vigilant as COVID cases continue to remain high across the state, encouraging the following precautions: For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

