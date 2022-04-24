news, local-news,

Wangaratta was abuzz across the weekend with two major events in the heart of the North East city. The final show of Bees, by Polyglot Theatre, took place at King George V Gardens on Saturday. Four daily renditions of the display took place from Thursday to Saturday as three performers dressed as human-sized bees to create a community. IN OTHER NEWS: Attention shifted to the streets of Wangaratta as the day rolled on with the Battle of the Buskers Bertsy Co, Intermezzo Café, Paulies Corner Café, No.49 Expresso Vintage, Café The PreVue and Ovens Riverside Square were among the busking sites. "After some delays with COVID, we were thrilled to have this event take place and with an influx of participants," Wangaratta Council arts, culture and events manager Simone Nolan said. Former John Butler Trio drummer Nicky Bomba performed a live jam session back at King George V Gardens to close out the inaugural event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

