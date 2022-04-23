sport, australian-rules-football,

Beechworth extended their unbeaten start to the season with a crushing victory away to Wodonga Saints on Saturday. The visitors won by 29.5 (179) to 6.5 (41) at Les Cheesley Oval, where Saints ruckman Brodie A'Vard suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the second half. A knee injury to Bailey St John was further bad news for the home side, while Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey was thrilled with the performance of his players. "I'm super ecstatic," Carey said. "We set ourselves for this game, our first game away for the year, and the team effort from quarter one to the end of quarter four, I thought our run and carry was sensational, working as a team." More to follow.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/3190c728-ef94-45d3-9885-ec2cd645999d.jpg/r0_214_4213_2594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg