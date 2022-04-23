sport, australian-rules-football,

Holbrook snuck home in another Hume league thriller on Saturday. Two weeks on from their comeback at home to Jindera, the Brookers found themselves pushed all the way again by an improving Howlong side. There were less than two goals in it at half-time and three-quarter-time and a frantic finish saw that margin reduced even further. In the end, Holbrook won by 11.9 (75) to 11.6 (72) but there were hugely encouraging signs for Howlong coach David Miles. "Holbrook jumped out of the blocks pretty well and got a bit of a jump on us so I was really pleased we were able to wrestle our way back into the match," Miles said. "It was a good game of footy and both sides had their opportunities in the last quarter, there wasn't a great deal in it late in the game. "It was a really good atmosphere and the crowd were all involved. "We're disappointed to finish on the losing side of the ledger but we will take a lot away from the game and learn from it and look to keep improving and keep developing and learning how we want to play. "I was really proud of the effort of the boys. "They had a real crack and that's all you can ask for, especially on a big occasion like that." More to follow.

