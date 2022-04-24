Health workers slogging their guts out? That's not OK

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

It's absolutely heartbreaking to hear the depths of despair felt by staff at the Border's health service. Border Medical Association deputy chair David Clancy told a health forum on Friday that doctors and nurses at Albury Wodonga Health were ready to walk, worn down and exhausted and slogging their guts out trying to keep a hospital that is not fit for purpose "together". At The Border Mail, there have been many times we have been contacted by people who have had a bad experience at our health service. It is almost exclusively the case that complainants make the point that the staff were not to blame, that the staff in fact were outstanding, doing their best in impossible circumstances. I don't know about you but this makes me angry. Politicians at all levels are more interested in taking pot shots at each other to shift blame. Meanwhile, the people we rely on for the most important thing of all - our health - are falling apart. It's not good enough. They deserve better, and so do we. We've not had our fair share when it comes to health funding. We are stuck in some kind of Bermuda Triangle where we can't get our fair share because the Victorian, NSW and federal governments can't come to the table and give us the health service we need and deserve. Ask a question of any of them, and the finger will point at the other. Round and round it goes, again and again. Not good enough. It's all about Band-Aid solutions, and it's insulting that we are actually supposed to be grateful for that. So what can we do? The only thing we can do as a community is make some noise. We can stand up for our health service, we can stand up for those slogging their guts out, and we can demand better for them and for us. We can reject the suggestion that "the Feds don't fund hospitals", because they have contributed significant amounts, when it suits them. We need our health workers, and they need us to stand up on their behalf. Julie Coe, Editor