Wangaratta Rovers did a 'Lavington on Lavington' in posting an impressive 58-point win on Saturday night in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Panthers have deservedly gained praise for their frenetic pressure, but the visitors out-played them in that area with their much-vaunted running game resulting in a 16.8 (104) to 6.10 (46) win. "Last week I thought our offence was brilliant (against Wodonga Raiders), we finished with 133 points (20.13) and 50-odd inside 50s, but we let ourselves down defensively," Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell offered. "'Lavi's' ammo is their pressure around the footy, we tried to nullify that and try to get them in space, it's hard to put pressure on space. "Our ball movement has never been an issue and I thought it was an all-round good effort, we played both sides of the footy really well." Most pundits thought it would be a close game, given they had the same one-two win-loss record and Lavington had surprised everyone outside the club with its intensity, but the match was a fizzer and effectively over when the Hawks pushed the lead to 28 points midway through the second quarter. Jake McQueen impressed for Rovers, kicking five goals, while Alex Marklew also landed four, including a clever snap early in the third term after a piercing kick from best on ground Sam Murray. Marklew was the club's leading goalklcker last year with 21 from the 13-round Covid-impacted season, but the addition of McQueen, after playing in the Northern Territory over summer, has added greater variety, while last week's leading goalkicker Tom Boyd (five majors) spent time in defence after luckless former captain Michael Clark suffered an early hamstring injury. "He's been terrific 'Pup', it was really sad to see him come off, he wanted to go back on, he was hobbling and he'll be a few weeks I'd imagine," Cresswell revealed. The Hawks were also missing former Western Bulldog Lukas Webb, who has quickly displayed his top-line talent. "He's got a back issue, I think that he'll probably play this week," Cresswell explained. "That's the beauty of our side, we don't rely on Brodie Filo or Lukas Webb, two of our stars, I thought Schutt (Cody Schutt) was terrific in there, Dylan Stone, McQueen stepped up." Murray was the standout, Stone almost toys with opponents with his speed and evasive skills, while undersized ruck Jace McQuade did well against Tim Hanna. The lead was 75 points before the Panthers booted the last three goals. ALSO IN SPORT: "Very disappointed, we went away from what we did well in the first three games," coach Adam Schneider lamented.

