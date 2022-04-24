sport, local-sport,

Yarrawonga has bounced back from its round two loss to Lavington to post a 49-goal win against Myrtleford on Saturday. Laura Irvine was the best for the Pigeons in the midcourt, while fellow playing co-coach Bridget Cassar shot 36 goals. A new face has been added into the Pigeons' shooting rotation this season, with Maddy Allan joining Cassar and Sarah Senini. Allan, who has previously played in the Victorian Netball League, landed 17 goals in what was her second appearance for the club. "She (Allan) hasn't played netball for a couple of years due to her study and has moved to Yarrawonga with her job," Cassar said. "Last week was her first game and we didn't have an extra goaler in rotation, so she was probably thrown under the pump a little bit. "It was a hard first game to be exposed to at that level. "I wasn't there, but from all reports Lavington was great." Fellow newcomer Laura Ryan appears to have had a seamless transition into the Pigeons' midcourt, having moved across from the Goulburn Valley League this season. "I think she's come from a similar standard and is working really well," Cassar said. "We've got some great people around her and she's fitting in really well." After experiencing player unavailability due to illness' in recent weeks, Cassar agreed players may have to be able to work in numerous combinations at any given time this season. "A big one for us is having a larger squad and having versatility," she said. "We had a bit of an unsettled week last week, and we've had a few people, as everyone does, affected by illness. ALSO IN SPORT: "We had a really good week on the track and came out firing. "We had really small goals that we set ourselves and we achieved that in 60 minutes, which is something that we probably didn't do against Lavington." Ellie Cooper and Sophie Cappellari both had strong games for the Saints, while Emma Botter led the way with eight goals. Corowa-Rutherglen remains the only undefeated side after downing Wangaratta by four goals at Norm Minns Oval. Olivia Sinclair was the best for the Roos, while Leah Jenvey was strong for the Magpies. "Wang is always a good barometre and I would have liked to have finished the game off and kept the foot on the pedal, but that's something we can work on in the games to come," Roos' coach Georgie Bruce said. "Overall we're happy with the win and are looking forward to next week's game." Lavington defeated Rovers 55-29 in Ange DeMamiel's 200th A-grade game. Steph Clancy was best for the Panthers, with Jenna McLeod strong for Rovers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/d51bd7dc-9613-4f0a-bc91-7f23bac99087.jpg/r0_374_3726_2479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg