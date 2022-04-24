news, local-news,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District's rate of daily COVID-19 positives is in a sharp decline that will likely soon see the region hit a four-week low in terms of new infections. In the 24 hours to 4pm on April 23, the MLHD recorded 74 positive results from PCR testing and 302 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) results were registered for a total of 476 new COVID-19 infections. That number was down from 437 on April 22 and sharply down from a mid-week peak of more than 600 positive results. The latest Local Government Area figures, for April 21, showed that Wagga had the most new daily cases in the MLHD at 91 followed by Albury at 59 and Griffith at 30. Across NSW there were 10,856 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 23 - including 7203 positive RATs and 3653 positive PCR tests. IN OTHER NEWS: The positive PCR results were returned from a total of 20,858 PCR tests. NSW Health on Sunday reported the deaths of eight people with COVID-19: five women and three men. One person was aged in their 60s, two people were aged in their 70s, three people were aged in their 80s and two people were aged in their 90s. Of the seven people who died over the age of 65, three people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, three people had received two doses and one person was unvaccinated. The person who died under the age of 65 had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions. Three people were from Sydney's south, one person was from Western Sydney, one person was from Sydney's south west, one person was from Sydney's north, one person was from the Lake Macquarie area and one person was from the Northern Rivers. NSW Health has expressed its sincere condolences to their loved ones.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/faba4210-6884-4ac6-9a60-85febd8002ee.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg